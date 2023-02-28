Singapore digital asset exchange DigiFT raises $14.2m to fund expansion

SINGAPORE - Singapore-based decentralised digital asset exchange DigiFT has raised US$10.5 million (S$14.2 million) to fund its expansion.

The new funds will be used to support licence applications in Asia, the Middle East and Europe, technology development and to beef up the company’s innovation capabilities, said DigiFT’s founder and chief executive Henry Zhang.

The firm, which now has 15 staff, plans to add up to 10 new hires. These roles are based in Singapore and remote or hybrid work arrangements are welcomed.

The pre-series A funding round was led by Chinese privately-owned investment firm Shanda Group. The group is founded by online entertainment pioneer Chen Tianqiao and family in 1999 and has four business pillars - venture capital investments, public markets investments, real estate and natural resources.

Other investors in DigiFT include HashKey Capital, a Chinese venture capital firm that focuses on blockchain and Hash Global, a Web3 venture capital firm with offices in Singapore and Shanghai. Singapore investment firm Xin Enterprise that is wholly owned by Mr Liang Xinjun, co-founder of Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group, is also an investor, as is boutique investment firm North Beta Capital that focuses on high-growth areas.

“The industry has been through a tough time in the past year. This fundraise is a testament that this industry has huge potential if the gap between traditional finance and Web3 can be bridged,” Mr Zhang said.

Founded in 2020, DigiFT, which has operations in Hong Kong and the United States, is the first and only decentralised exchange enrolled in the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) FinTech Regulatory Sandbox.

It submitted to MAS in November last year applications for a capital markets licence as well as a recognised market operators licence under the Securities and Futures Act.

Being built on the Ethereum public blockchain, the exchange enables companies to raise funds using digital payment tokens and gives cryptocurrency holders direct access to traditional investment products, said Mr Zhang.