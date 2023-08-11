Singapore lowers 2023 trade forecast again after Q2 exports sink further

SINGAPORE - Singapore has cut again its 2023 growth forecasts for key non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) and total merchandise trade, which includes oil, as the downturn in the global electronics demand continues to weigh on the manufacturing sector of trading partners.

Both Nodx and total merchandise trade are now expected to contract by 9 per cent to 10 per cent, due to a worse-than-expected performance to date, weighed down by the manufacturing down cycle and lower oil prices, Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) said on Friday.

In its previous forecast in May, Nodx was projected to shrink by 8 per cent to 10 per cent, and total merchandise trade to contract by 6 per cent to 8 per cent.

The latest projection comes after non-oil trade declined by 15.3 per cent and total merchandise trade fell by 18.7 per cent in the second quarter of 2023, extending the 7.8 per cent fall in the first quarter of 2023.