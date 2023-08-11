Singapore cuts 2023 economic growth forecast to 0.5-1.5%

SINGAPORE - Singapore downgraded its economic growth forecast for 2023 to a range of 0.5 per cent and 1.5 per cent amid a weak outlook for manufacturing and the slowing China and United States economies.

The growth forecast was narrowed from an earlier range estimate of 0.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent after the economy grew by an annual 0.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2023 and 0.4 per cent in the first three months, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Friday.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy eked out growth of just 0.1 per cent, a reversal from the 0.4 per cent contraction in the first quarter of 2023, narrowly avoiding a technical recession or two consecutive quarters of contraction.

Both the year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter figures for second quarter growth were lower than flash estimates made in July.

In July, MTI said the economy grew 0.7 per cent year on year and 0.3 per cent quarter on quarter.

On Friday morning, Singapore also downgraded its export forecasts for 2023 due to their worse-than-expected performance to date.

MTI said the manufacturing sector shrank by 7.3 per cent year on year in the April-June period, worse than the 5.4 per cent contraction in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, growth in two of its major trading partners – China and the United States – is likely to moderate in the second half of 2023.

“Overall, MTI’s assessment is that Singapore’s external demand outlook for the rest of the year remains weak,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Apart from the expected slowdown in Singapore’s key external demand markets, the global electronics downturn is also likely to be protracted, with a gradual recovery expected towards the end of the year at the earliest,” it noted.

Both manufacturing and non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) have been shrinking in past nine months.

Factory output fell 4.9 per cent in June, while Nodx shrank 15.5 per cent year on year in the same mnth.

“Against this backdrop, the growth outlook for the manufacturing sector in Singapore remains weak for the rest of the year,” MTI said.

“In particular, manufacturing output is expected to be weighed down largely by output contractions in the electronics and precision engineering clusters amidst the global electronics downturn. Similarly, growth in the finance and insurance sector is likely to be subdued as a result of continued weakness in the external economic environment and restrictive financial conditions.”

However, MTI added that the growth outlook for aviation- and tourism-related sectors such as air transport and accommodation remains positive given the ongoing recovery in international air travel and inbound tourism.