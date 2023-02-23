Singapore core inflation rises to 5.5% in January on CNY spending, GST hike

SINGAPORE - Consumer prices in Singapore rose at a faster pace in the first month of 2023, pushed up by Chinese New Year buying and the higher goods and services tax (GST) that had just kicked in.

Core inflation, which excludes the costs of private transport and accommodation and reflects the expenses of Singapore households more accurately, rose to 5.5 per cent year on year in January, the highest since November 2008.

The January figure is up from 5.1 per cent in December but a tad lower than the 5.6 per cent expected by analysts in a Bloomberg poll.

In December, it was 5.1 per cent, down from last year’s high in September of 5.3 per cent.

The January headline consumer price index (CPI), or overall inflation, edged up to 6.6 per cent from December’s 6.5 per cent - but is lower than analysts’ forecast of 7.1 per cent.

The higher headline CPI comes on the back of higher accommodation inflation, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Thursday.

OCBC chief economist Selena Ling believes core inflation may ease to 5 per cent from the second quarter, but for now, she says people need to wait and see what happens from February onwards.

“Headline CPI is softer than expected but core CPI is still on the ascent and that’s what policymakers will focus on,” she said, adding that the trend will probably keep the tightening of MAS monetary policy on the table for now.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget speech last week said he expected headline inflation to remain high for the first half of 2023 and announced an additional $3 billion in subsidies to help Singapore households cope with the higher cost of living.

The official projections for the year remain unchanged at between 5.5 per cent and 6.5 per cent for headline inflation, with core inflation forecast at between 3.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent. These estimates take into account the increase in GST from 7 per cent to 8 per cent from Jan 1.

Said MAS and MTI: “Taking into account all factors, MAS core inflation is expected to stay above 5 per cent year on year in the first quarter of 2023, as previously projected.

“It will remain elevated in the first half of 2023 before slowing more discernibly in the second half of 2023 as the current tightness in the domestic labour market eases and global inflation moderates.”

In January, food inflation clocked the biggest jump at 8.1 per cent, up from 7.5 per cent the previous month. This was led by a steeper rise in the prices of prepared meals.