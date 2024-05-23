Singapore core inflation holds steady at 3.1% in April amid lower services, food inflation

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s core inflation was unchanged in April as more gradual increases in services and food prices offset higher inflation of electricity and gas, and retail and other goods.
Core inflation – which excludes accommodation and private transport costs to better represent the expenses of Singapore households – came in at 3.1 per cent year on year in April, unchanged from March, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on May 23.
Overall inflation also stayed the same, at 2.7 per cent year on year. It had dropped to that figure in March, from 3.4 per cent in February, marking its lowest level since September 2021.
In April, an increase in private transport costs was offset by lower accommodation inflation, even as core inflation remained unchanged.
Month on month, overall inflation edged up by 0.1 per cent, while core inflation rose by 0.4 per cent.
Retail and other goods inflation rose to 1.6 per cent year on year, up from 0.7 per cent in March, due to a hike in water prices, a steeper increase in the prices of personal items, and a smaller decline in the prices of clothing and footwear.
National water agency PUB said in September 2023 that water will cost consumers an additional 50 cents per cubic metre, starting with a 20-cent increase in April 2024 and a 30-cent rise in April 2025.
This means that most households will fork out an additional $4 to $9, excluding goods and services tax (GST), for their monthly water bill by 2025.
Private transport costs also increased in April as car prices fell at a slower rate, and petrol prices rose more steeply.
Electricity and gas inflation picked up pace too, rising 7.6 per cent year on year in April, up from 4.8 per cent in March, due to larger increases in tariffs.
“While electricity and gas tariffs for the period of April to June are lower than that for the period of January to March, they were higher in year-on-year terms in April 2024 due to the low base in April 2023,” noted MAS and MTI.
Meanwhile, food inflation edged down as the prices of non-cooked food and food services rose at a slower pace. Accommodation inflation also eased, due to smaller increases in rents and the cost of housing maintenance and repairs.
Services inflation also dipped, on the back of a larger decline in airfares and a more modest pace of increase in holiday expenses.
Core inflation is expected to stay on a gradual moderating trend over the rest of the year and step down more discernibly in the fourth quarter, as import cost pressures continue to decline and tightness in the domestic labour market eases, said MAS and MTI.
“Crude oil prices have been volatile in recent months but the global prices of most food commodities, as well as intermediate and final manufactured goods, have remained relatively stable or continued to decline,” they said.
“In addition, inflation for services associated with overseas travel should moderate further over the course of the year as supply conditions in the air transport and hospitality sectors around the world improve.”
The gradually strengthening Singapore-dollar trade-weighted exchange rate should also continue to temper Singapore’s imported inflation in the months ahead, they added.
In April, MAS kept unchanged its monetary policy stance aimed at strengthening the trade-weighted Singapore dollar to combat inflationary pressures.
On the domestic front, increases in unit labour costs are expected to slow over the year in tandem with the cooling labour market. Businesses are likely to continue passing through the earlier increases in labour and other business costs to consumer prices, albeit at a reduced pace.
Private transport inflation is also expected to moderate from 2023, with a larger projected COE supply in 2024, while accommodation inflation is also likely to continue easing as the supply of housing units available for rental increases over the year.
MTI and MAS on May 23 maintained their estimates for both core and overall inflation in 2024 at 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent.
But risks to the inflation outlook remain, said MTI and MAS.
Fresh geopolitical shocks and adverse weather events around the world could put upward pressure on global energy and food commodity prices, as well as shipping costs.
Domestically, a stronger-than-expected labour market could also cause wage growth to accelerate again. Conversely, an unexpected weakening in the global economy could induce a greater easing of cost and price pressures, they said.