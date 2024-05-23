Singapore core inflation holds steady at 3.1% in April amid lower services, food inflation

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s core inflation was unchanged in April as more gradual increases in services and food prices offset higher inflation of electricity and gas, and retail and other goods.

Core inflation – which excludes accommodation and private transport costs to better represent the expenses of Singapore households – came in at 3.1 per cent year on year in April, unchanged from March, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on May 23.

Overall inflation also stayed the same, at 2.7 per cent year on year. It had dropped to that figure in March, from 3.4 per cent in February, marking its lowest level since September 2021.

In April, an increase in private transport costs was offset by lower accommodation inflation, even as core inflation remained unchanged.

Month on month, overall inflation edged up by 0.1 per cent, while core inflation rose by 0.4 per cent.

Retail and other goods inflation rose to 1.6 per cent year on year, up from 0.7 per cent in March, due to a hike in water prices, a steeper increase in the prices of personal items, and a smaller decline in the prices of clothing and footwear.

National water agency PUB said in September 2023 that water will cost consumers an additional 50 cents per cubic metre, starting with a 20-cent increase in April 2024 and a 30-cent rise in April 2025.

This means that most households will fork out an additional $4 to $9, excluding goods and services tax (GST), for their monthly water bill by 2025.

Private transport costs also increased in April as car prices fell at a slower rate, and petrol prices rose more steeply.

Electricity and gas inflation picked up pace too, rising 7.6 per cent year on year in April, up from 4.8 per cent in March, due to larger increases in tariffs.

“While electricity and gas tariffs for the period of April to June are lower than that for the period of January to March, they were higher in year-on-year terms in April 2024 due to the low base in April 2023,” noted MAS and MTI.

Meanwhile, food inflation edged down as the prices of non-cooked food and food services rose at a slower pace. Accommodation inflation also eased, due to smaller increases in rents and the cost of housing maintenance and repairs.

Services inflation also dipped, on the back of a larger decline in airfares and a more modest pace of increase in holiday expenses.