Singapore core inflation flat at 5.1% in December; 2022 at 4.1%

SINGAPORE – For the third month in a row, core consumer prices in Singapore remained stubbornly unchanged on the back of higher costs for food and services, putting a dampener on hopes they would ease more.

Core inflation, which excludes costs of private transport and accommodation and reflects the expenses of Singapore households more accurately, came in at 5.1 per cent year on year. This was a tad higher than the 5 per cent expected by analysts in a Bloomberg poll.

The figure was unchanged from November and October, which marked the first dip since February 2022. September’s rate was 5.3 per cent.

Smaller price increases in December for retail and other goods, as well as electricity and gas, were offset by higher inflation for food and services, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Wednesday.

December’s headline consumer price index (CPI), or overall inflation, fell to 6.5 per cent from November’s 6.7 per cent, on the back of lower private transportation inflation. The December figure is also lower than the 6.6 per cent forecast by analysts.

For full-year 2022, core consumer prices averaged 4.1 per cent, sharply higher than the 0.9 per cent recorded in 2021. Overall inflation came in at 6.1 per cent, up from 2.3 per cent a year ago.

Both numbers were in line with government estimates.

The official projections for 2023 remain unchanged at between 5.5 per cent and 6.5 per cent for headline inflation, with core inflation between 3.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent. These estimates take into account the increase in the goods and services tax.

For December, food inflation rose to 7.5 per cent from 7.3 per cent in November, due mainly to higher non-cooked food prices.

Services inflation climbed to 3.7 per cent from from 3.6 per cent, led by a larger increase in the cost of holiday expenses.

On the other hand, private transport inflation eased the most, moderating to 15.5 per cent as car and petrol prices went up at a more gradual pace. It was 17.2 per cent in November.

Prices of retail and other goods slowed to 2.8 per cent on the back of a fall in the cost of telecommunication equipment and personal effects, as well as smaller price hikes in clothing, footwear and household durables.

Accommodation inflation edged down to 4.7 per cent as housing rents rose at a slower pace, while electricity and gas inflation dipped to 16.5 per cent given the smaller rise in prices.

MAS core inflation is projected to stay elevated in the first half of this year before slowing more discernibly in the second half of 2023 as the current tightness in the domestic labour market eases and global inflation moderates, MAS and MTI said.