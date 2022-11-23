Singapore core inflation eases to 5.1% in October, first drop in 8 months

SINGAPORE - Core consumer prices in Singapore relented in October - the first dip since February this year - as prices of electricity and gas, as well as retail and other goods and services rose at a slower pace.

The respite comes as demand conditions in major economies soften, supply chain frictions continue to ease, and prices of energy and food commodities pull back from the peaks reached earlier in the year.

Core inflation, which excludes costs of private transport and accommodation and reflects the expenses of Singapore households more accurately, eased to 5.1 per cent year on year. This was lower than the 5.3 per cent rate in September, and matches the figure in August.

October’s headline consumer price index (CPI) or overall inflation came in at 6.7 per cent, led by an easing in private transportation inflation, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Wednesday. This was lower than September’s 7.5 per cent.

October’s core inflation and headline CPI are both lower than Bloomberg’s forecast of 5.3 per cent and 7.1 per cent, respectively.

Core inflation is expected to stay elevated in the next few quarters before slowing more discernibly in the second half of 2023 as the current tightness in the domestic labour market eases and global inflation moderates.

Overall inflation is expected to average around 6 per cent for the full year, while core inflation is projected to come in around 4 per cent, unchanged from MAS’ September forecasts.

For 2023, the overall inflation forecast is also unchanged at between 5.5 per cent and 6.5 per cent, with core inflation between 3.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent. These estimates take into account the upcoming increase in the goods and services (GST) tax.

Headline inflation eased on the back of a lower inflation across all categories but accommodation and food, said MAS and MTI.

Across the categories, private transport inflation fell the most to 17.3 per cent in October from 22.3 per cent in September, led by a slower pace of car and petrol price hikes.

Electricity and gas inflation also dropped, to 19 per cent from 23.9 per cent in September, due to smaller increases in their tariffs

Retail and other goods inflation dipped to 2.6 per cent, services inflation eased a tad to 3.9 per cent, while accommodation inflation stayed unchanged at 4.9 per cent.

Food inflation, however, edged up to 7.1 per cent in October from 6.9 per cent in September.

MAS and MTI said on the domestic front, labour costs will go up further in the near term along robust wage growth.

The cost of utilities is also likely to remain elevated.

They said firms are expected to continue to pass through accumulated import, labour and other business costs to consumer prices amid resilient demand, while car and accommodation cost hikes are expected to stay firm in the quarters ahead amid tight COE quotas for cars and strong demand for rental housing.