Singapore core inflation eases more than expected to 3.1% in March

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s core inflation eased to 3.1 per cent in March compared to a year earlier, driven mainly by slower price rises in food and services.

Compared to February, core inflation - which excludes private accommodation and transport costs to better represent the expenses of Singapore households - fell by 0.2 per cent.

In February, it had shot up to 3.6 per cent year on year from January’s 3.1 per cent - the highest reading since July 2023.

Overall inflation, or the consumer price index for all items, slowed year on year to 2.7 per cent, from 3.4 per cent in February. The slowdown was largely due to a decline in private transport costs, in addition to lower core inflation. Compared to February, overall inflation dipped 0.1 per cent.

Both inflation indicators came in well below market forecasts. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had tipped core inflation to come in at 3.5 per cent and overall inflation at 3.1 per cent.

In March, private transport costs fell as car prices declined in tandem with lower premiums for certificate of entitlements (COE). Anyone who wishes to register for a new vehicle in Singapore must first obtain a COE.

Food inflation eased, mainly due to a smaller increase in the prices of non-cooked food, while services inflation moderated as airfares fell and holiday expenses rose at a slower pace, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in their joint report..

Retail and other goods inflation eased due to a decline in the prices of clothing and footwear, and a more modest rate of increase in the prices of alcoholic drinks and tobacco.

Accommodation inflation edged down due to a smaller increase in housing rents. Electricity and gas inflation eased as electricity costs rose at a more moderate pace.

MTI and MAS maintained their estimates for both core and overall inflation in 2024 at 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent.

Excluding the transitory effects of the 1 percentage point increase in the goods and services tax rate to 9 per cent, overall and core inflation are expected to come in at 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

Core inflation is expected to stay on a gradual moderating trend over the rest of the year as import cost pressures continue to decline and tightness in the domestic labour market eases, they said.

Although crude oil prices have risen in recent weeks, global prices for most food commodities, as well as intermediate and final manufactured goods, have continued to decline, they added.