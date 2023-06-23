Singapore core and headline inflation dips in May

SINGAPORE - Consumer prices in Singapore slid in May on the back of a fall in food, retail and private transportation inflation.

Core consumer prices – which exclude private transport and accommodation costs, and so reflect the expenses of Singapore households more accurately – rose 4.7 per cent year on year in May, down from 5 per cent in April. The figure for May matches a Reuters poll of economists.

The headline consumer price index, or overall inflation, eased to 5.1 per cent in May on a fall in inflation for private transport, services and food, after climbing to 5.7 per cent in April. This was lower than economists’ May forecast of a rise of 5.5 per cent.

Official projections for the year remain unchanged at between 5.5 per cent and 6.5 per cent for headline inflation, and between 3.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent for core inflation. These estimates take into account the goods and services tax hike from 7 per cent to 8 per cent from Jan 1.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore and Ministry of Trade and Industry on Friday said core inflation is expected to moderate further in the second half of 2023, as imported costs are reduced and the current tightness in the domestic labour market eases.

Inflation in all categories but electricity and gas fell.

Electricity and gas inflation rose to 3.3 per cent in May from 2.7 per cent in April, due to a larger rise in electricity costs.

Private transport inflation clocked the steepest month-on-month decline in May, from 10.4 per cent to 7.2 per cent. The easing came as car prices went up at a slower pace and petrol prices saw a sharper fall.

Food inflation dipped to 6.8 per cent in May, due to lower inflation for food services.

Services inflation eased to 3.9 per cent, led by smaller increases in holiday expenses and point-to-point transport services costs.

Accommodation inflation in May was 4.7 per cent, down slightly from 4.9 per cent in April. This was because housing rents rose at a slower pace.

Inflation for retail and other goods edged down to 2.8 per cent as the prices of clothing, footwear and household durables recorded smaller hikes.

The Singapore data comes amid mounting pressure on central bankers around the world as inflation keeps creeping up.

The Bank of England on Thursday moved to raise interest rates as consumer prices gain, while the United States Federal Reserve’s chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday told a congressional hearing that it might make sense to hike interest rates but to do so at a more moderate pace.