Singapore companies, banks remain financially resilient even as borrowing cost rise: MAS

SINGAPORE - Businesses in Singapore have pulled through a challenging economic environment, keeping their financial positions intact even as growth slowed and interest rates rose, said the central bank in a report on Monday.

The report also stated that companies in the financial sector - that includes banks, investment firms and insurers - have maintained strong balance sheets through multiple shocks over the past year.

But risks from higher interest rates, tighter financial conditions, and geopolitical uncertainty remain elevated, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in its latest edition of Financial Stability Review 2023.

As borrowing costs rose, most companies opted to cut their debts to levels where their cash flow could support repayments, MAS said.

To manage the rising cost of borrowing, many companies also deployed interest rate hedging - a financial solution that allows borrowers to swap a variable interest rate for a fixed rate over a defined period of time, thus increasing their ability to meet their obligations in a timely manner.

Firms continued to have adequate liquidity buffers even as they deployed cash reserves built up during the Covid-19 pandemic to reduce interest expenses.

The corporate sector also moderated borrowings in currencies other than the Singapore dollar, easing some of the foreign currency mismatch risk - which refers to how a change in the exchange rate will affect future income and expenditure flows.

While financial ratios of externally-oriented firms have stayed stronger than those of domestically-oriented businesses, MAS warned that they remain generally more vulnerable to the risk of a global economic slowdown.

“The outlook for the Singapore economy is heavily dependent on external demand conditions, which continue to be weighed down by higher-for-longer global interest rates and geopolitical uncertainties,” the central bank said.

Hence, the challenging external macrofinancial environment could continue to place pressure on firms’ profitability and debt servicing ability.

However, MAS said its stress tests - a computer-simulated technique to analyse how borrowers would fare in drastic economic scenarios - suggest that most firms have adequate buffers to manage earnings and interest rate shocks.

“There is, though, a segment of corporates that are highly leveraged with weaker cash reserves that are at greater risk,” it said.

Singapore’s economy lost momentum after a strong recovery in 2021 when it grew 8.9 per cent. As inflation rose worldwide in 2022 central banks hiked interest rates to control it and in the process weighed down economic growth.

The Republic’s economy grew 3.6 per cent in 2022 and is now set to post growth of around 1 per cent this year, according to the latest forecast of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.