Singapore chip start-up Silicon Box turns unicorn, hitting US$1 billion in valuation

SINGAPORE – Singapore-based semiconductor start-up Silicon Box raised US$200 million (S$266 million) in a Series B round, it said on Jan 8. With this investment, the start-up said its valuation has surpassed US$1 billion, hitting unicorn status less than three years after its founding.

Investors in the funding round included British-based asset manager Praesidium Capital, United States hedge fund Maverick Capital and growth investor BRV Capital.

Silicon Box’s three founders participated in the round, as did India’s Tata Electronics and the venture arms of Taiwanese semiconductor group UMC, Japanese electronics group TDK and US semiconductor company Lam Research.

Silicon Box was founded in 2021 by the founders of Nasdaq-listed chipmaker Marvell, husband-wife duo Sehat Sutardja and Weili Dai, along with current chief executive Han Byung Joon.

Dr Han was previously the CEO and chairman of semiconductor assembly and test provider Stats ChipPac.

Silicon Box focuses on chiplet technology, which combines multiple smaller chips within a single package.

Chiplets have been increasingly adopted by companies such as Apple and chipmaker AMD for their greater flexibility, performance, as well as efficiency.

Traditional chip designs are made up of transistors linked together by electronic circuits on a single chip.

Silicon Box’s approach allows companies to put their own chips together with more existing integrated circuits as if they were Lego blocks.

The company said this addresses a key bottleneck in chip production.

In July 2023, it launched a US$2 billion 750,000 sq ft facility in Tampines, which has been in mass production for early customers since October. The new funds raised will be used to expand production. THE BUSINESS TIMES