How Singapore-China business matchmaking and green finance initiatives facilitate trade and collaborations

In April this year, business leaders from Singapore and China met at an event hosted by China Construction Bank (CCB) Singapore to matchmake and promote business collaborations between the two countries.

The event, which was held as part of the Business China Advanced Leaders Programme (ALP), was a success in connecting businesses and sharing knowledge. It also showcased innovative practices from the bank’s clientele and companies in nascent technologies, supply chain, green energy and electronics.

Says Mr Ho Chee Hin, CEO of Business China: “Through the insiders’ perspective from key industries, participants get to understand various regions of China through immersive learning, learn and understand the Chinese enterprise psyche, business landscape, and economic paradigm. This will help them gain potential opportunities for investments and development.”

Driving cross-border trade

Over the years, CCB Singapore has leveraged its deep roots in both countries to drive economic cooperation between the two markets.

At the Shenzhen event, CCB Singapore also shared the latest developments of the digital yuan (e-CNY) which was issued by China’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China. Guests were able to download the app and use the e-wallet for purchases in a demonstration.