Singapore central office rents climb higher in Q1 with 5.1% rise: URA

SINGAPORE - Office rents in Singapore’s central region continued rising in the first quarter of this year, as pipeline supply shrank, data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) showed on Friday.

Rents for office space rose 5.1 per cent in Q1 2023 over Q4 2022, the same increase as in the previous quarter. Central office rents have been moving upwards since 2021.

Prices of office space in the central region were flat in Q1, compared with the 3.7 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

Islandwide, at the end of the first quarter, total supply came to about 837,000 square metres (sq m) in gross floor area (GFA) of office space in the pipeline, a 4 per cent fall from the 872,000 sq m at the end of the previous quarter.

Net demand, as measured by the amount of occupied office space, rose by 21,000 sq m in Q1 2023, compared with the increase by 9,000 sq m in the previous quarter.

The stock of office space also increased by 14,000 sq m in Q1 2023, after contracting by 23,000 sq m in the previous quarter.

As a result, the islandwide vacancy rate of office space declined to 11.2 per cent as at end-March, from 11.3 per cent as at end-December.

Retail space

Retail rents meanwhile dipped 0.3 per cent in the first quarter, a smaller decline after the 1.1 per cent drop in Q4 2022.

Meanwhile, prices for retail space in the central region fell by 0.9 per cent, following a 2.1 per cent decrease in the previous quarter.

On an islandwide basis, as at the end of the first quarter, there was a total supply of 407,000 sq m of gross floor area (GLA) of retail space from projects in the pipeline, down 3.1 per cent from 420,000 sq m as at the end of the fourth quarter last year.

The amount of occupied retail space fell by 7,000 sq m net lettable area (NLA) in the first quarter, compared with an increase of 66,000 sq m NLA in the previous quarter. The stock of retail space increased by about 25,000 sq m NLA in Q1 2023, a slightly larger increase than the 24,000 sq m increase in the previous quarter.

This resulted in the islandwide vacancy rate of retail space rising to 7.6 per cent as at end-March, from 7.1 per cent as at end-December. THE BUSINESS TIMES