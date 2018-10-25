Singapore can be 'launch pad' for Chinese firms to enter South-east Asia: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE - Singapore can serve as a "launch pad" for Chinese companies that want to venture into third-party markets, especially those in South-east Asia, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing on Thursday (Oct 25).

This is one of three ways in which the Republic can play a part in the Belt and Road Initiative, he said at the start of an investment forum at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia. The initiative is a multibillion-dollar plan by China to connect Asia, Africa and Europe.

Singapore and China can tap each other's strengths and forge closer partnerships in different markets, Mr Chan said in his welcome address to more than 250 top business leaders from Singapore, China and South-east Asia at the forum.

An example of this is supply chain management company YCH Group's partnership with e-commerce logistics firm Forchn Holdings, "which will allow (them) to explore logistics investment opportunities along the Belt and Road", said Mr Chan.

Singapore can also be "a pathfinder for new ideas", he added, citing a connectivity initiative in Chongqing which re-imagines existing trade flows in Western China.

"In the past, goods from Western China had to be transported through the Yangtze River before they are exported," he said. "Now, there is the option to travel overland from Western China to Guangxi, and then connect to South-east Asia via the maritime route."

He added: "The China-Singapore (Chongqing) Connectivity Initiative Southern Transport Corridor has effectively connected the 'Belt' (of overland corridors) with the 'Road' (of maritime shipping lanes), which were once seen as two separate routes.

"What used to take three weeks can now be achieved in less than one week, at roughly the same cost."

Third, Singapore can offer its expertise in financing and legal advisory services to enhance the sustainability of Belt and Road Initiative projects, said the minister.

He cited the US$300 million (S$414.2 million) Sembcorp Myingyan project as an example, noting that it was the first internationally and competitively tendered power project in Myanmar, financed by both multilateral development banks and private-sector financiers.

"We hope to continuously refine the way we approach infrastructure development, to find new ways to mitigate risks... A robust dispute resolution mechanism will also benefit investors and the host country, given that infrastructure projects are often long term and capital-intensive," he said, pointing out that Singapore can serve as a neutral venue for dispute resolution in Asia.

Mr Chan's remarks to business leaders on Thursday come against the backdrop of growing anti-globalisation sentiment and escalating trade tensions.

Some parties, Mr Chan said, have questioned the intent and financial viability of projects in the Belt and Road Initiative as well.

He suggested four guiding principles to navigate these challenges.

The first was to strengthen multilateral systems such as by evolving the World Trade Organisation's rules to deal with new issues like an emergent digital economy.

Second, projects should be evaluated based on market principles.

Third, given that protectionism will result in fragmentation of production and value chains, countries should work towards an integrated ecosystem, Mr Chan said.

Finally, the benefits of projects should be spread among "an expanding circle of stakeholders - the local community, the region and the world".

"The success of the Belt and Road Initiative will depend on how we... work together to shape this initiative," he said. "As we mark the fifth year (of the initiative), it is important that we address some of these challenges... and realise (its full potential)."