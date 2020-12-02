Singapore Business Federation CEO Ho Meng Kit retiring, to be succeeded by his deputy Lam Yi Young

SINGAPORE - The chief executive officer of the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), Mr Ho Meng Kit, will retire next year on Jan 1 after 10 years of service.

The business chamber announced on Wednesday (Dec 2) that the 64-year-old, who was appointed in 2011, will continue to help SBF as a senior advisor.

Deputy CEO Lam Yi Young, 48, who joined the chamber in July this year, will take over as SBF's CEO.

In the 10 years Mr Ho has been at the helm, SBF's membership has grown nearly 50 per cent, from 18,400 in 2011 to 27,200 members today.

He has also deepened the chamber's capabilities in areas advocacy, internationalisation, business facilitation and capacity building, and spearheaded initiatives in sectors such as sustainability and corporate social responsibility, SBF said.

Before joining the chamber, Mr Ho served various roles in the civil service such as principal private secretary to then Senior Minister Lee Kuan Yew and managing director of the Economic Development Board.

Former SBF chairman Teo Siong Seng said: "In the face of several economic restructuring cycles, (Mr Ho) successfully positioned SBF as an effective partner for the business community and a strong advocate for business transformation and training.

"On the international front, Meng Kit is a recognised figure having represented Singapore business interests at key bilateral and multilateral platforms."

In a statement, Mr Ho said that the chamber has constantly adapted itself to meet the needs and aspirations of its members, and has worked to better understand key issues and facilitate deeper collaborations and exchanges with government agencies.

These efforts have translated to more business for it members, he added.

"I am honoured to have had the opportunity of working alongside many dedicated partners, both from the private and public sectors. Their strong commitment and support have enabled SBF to successfully implement key initiatives and programmes," Mr Ho said.

His successor Mr Lam spent 24 years in the civil service before joining SBF earlier this year, taking on roles such as deputy secretary for industry in the Ministry of Trade and Industry as well as chief executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

"As Singapore continues to work towards an economic recovery post Covid-19, there is much that SBF will need to continue doing to help our companies emerge stronger," Mr Lam said.

"We will keep our members at the forefront of our mission and champion for their needs both locally and internationally."