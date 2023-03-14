Singapore business confidence weakens for fifth straight quarter in Q2: SCCB

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s business outlook has darkened again, weighed down by negative sentiment in the manufacturing and wholesale trade sectors.

The Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau’s (SCCB) business optimism index (BOI) for the second quarter of 2023 slipped further to +4.6 percentage points from +4.73 percentage points the previous quarter, and from +5.35 percentage points for the same period last year.

This was the fifth consecutive quarter of declining local business sentiment, although the latest quarterly drop was slight, SCCB noted.

A subsidiary under credit and risk information solutions provider, Credit Bureau Asia, its index is released quarterly as a measure of business confidence in the economy.

“The outlook for local businesses has deteriorated slightly owing to a slowdown in manufacturing and wholesale trade sectors,” said SCCB chief executive Audrey Chia.

“We expect the outlook to be uncertain as rising interest rates, latent vulnerabilities of the global financial system and escalations in geopolitical tensions are likely to weigh on overall business confidence in the coming months.”

Selling price was the only one of six indicators to improve quarter on quarter, rising to 14.18 percentage points for Q2 2023 from +8.96 percentage points.

All other indicators for Q2 2023 deteriorated from the previous quarter.

Volume of sales fell to +1.49 percentage points from +2.24 percentage points previously, while net profits dipped to 0 percentage point from +0.75 percentage point.

New orders dropped to +8.96 percentage points from +9.7 percentage points, while employment levels slid from to +7.46 percentage points in Q2 2023 from +8.21 percentage points the prior quarter.

Inventory levels fell deeper into the red to -4.48 percentage points from -1.49 percentage points.

Year on year, two out of six indicators saw improvements, namely selling prices and new orders. All other indicators – volume of sales, net profits, inventory levels and employment levels – declined.

The construction, financial, services and transportation sectors have emerged as the most optimistic sectors for Q2 2023.

All six outlook indicators for the construction sector were in positive territory, while five of six indicators saw expansion for the financial, services, and transportation sectors.