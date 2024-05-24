S’pore dealers brace themselves for sleepless nights as US cuts trade settlement to T+1

SINGAPORE – The move by the United States securities market to slash the time to settle trades will mean sleepless nights and an even more hectic work pace for brokerages and dealing rooms in Singapore and Asia Pacific.

The vastly different time zones between New York and Asia will ratchet up the pressure on brokers here when the US market, the world’s largest, requires trades to be settled in one business day instead of two from May 28.

The shorter processing time aims to cut risks and improve liquidity but it poses challenges for operations in the region dealing securities on the New York Stock Exchange and tech-heavy Nasdaq, which together clocked up trades of US$54 trillion (S$73 trillion) in March alone.

Brokers told The Straits Times that they will need to deal with a compressed time frame and manage foreign exchange risks.

Financial centres in the region, including Singapore, are at least 12 hours ahead of New York, while Australia and New Zealand are 16 to 18 hours ahead.

“What is meant to be a one-day settlement period will be reduced to just a few hours for Asian firms, piling the pressure on operations teams,” said Mr Javier Hernani, head securities services at SIX, a European post-trade service provider for clients in over 50 markets.

Market participants in Asia Pacific will have to confirm their securities and foreign exchange trades almost instantaneously, and the exchange of cash and securities will have to take place very shortly after the trade to meet the tighter settlement time frame, Mr Hernani added.

“Settlement” in the market context refers to the transfer of securities to the buyer’s account and the cash to the seller’s account.

The settlement cycle for most US securities deals has been two business days, or T+2, since 2017.

This changes on May 28 when deals will have to be settled one business day after the trade execution (T+1).

If you sell shares of ABC Limited on Monday, the transaction must be settled on Tuesday. If you have a securities certificate, you will have to deliver it to your broker-dealer earlier.

If you hold your securities with your broker-dealer, it will deliver the securities on your behalf one day earlier.

Similarly, if you are buying securities subject to the T+1 settlement, you need to pay up one business day earlier.

If you have a margin account, the T+1 settlement cycle may impact certain provisions of your agreement.

The shorter settlement period means less time for market participants to address errors in the transaction process and for regulators to block the potential proceeds from frauds, among other challenges, brokers said.

The situation can get trickier for those who need US dollars in place to fund deals as foreign exchange transactions typically take longer to settle.