Singapore-based video game distributor GCL seeks US listing via $1.65 billion Spac deal

BENGALURU - Grand Centrex Ltd (GCL) said on Wednesday it would list in the United States by merging with a blank-cheque firm in a deal that values the Singapore-based video game distributor at US$1.2 billion (S$1.65 billion).

Special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs) have largely fallen out of favor following a bumper 2020, after they drew intense scrutiny from the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The poor stock performance of some companies that went public via a Spac merger have also dimmed the appeal of such vehicles.

The deal with RF Acquisition Corp could fetch US$42.9 million in proceeds for GCL, it said. The companies will also seek alternative financing of up to US$20 million.

A Spac, also called a blank-cheque firm, uses proceeds from its initial public offering (IPO) to merge with a private firm.

Such mergers can let the private firm sidestep a lengthy IPO process to list its shares on bourses.