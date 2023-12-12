Singapore-based Seraya Partners raises $1.08 billion for Asia infrastructure fund

SINGAPORE - Singapore-headquartered private equity firm Seraya Partners said on Dec 12 it had raised US$800 million (S$1.08 billion) for its Asia infrastructure fund that focuses on digital infrastructure and energy transition investments.

Seraya said the fund was oversubscribed and surpassed its target of US$750 million.

It said it secured capital from global institutional investors including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurers and family offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Limited partners or simply investors included Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Alberta Investment Management and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Seraya said.

It said the fund would invest in mid-market opportunities tied to the energy transition and digital infrastructure, with an average check size of US$100 million in developed Asia-Pacific markets and South-east Asia.

“Asia’s rapidly expanding cities, intensifying climate change, and ageing infrastructure have created a pressing need to address the region’s burgeoning trillion-dollar infrastructure gap,” Mr James Chern, Seraya’s chief investment officer, said in the statement.

The firm added that 50 per cent of its funds were already allocated to data centre operator Empyrion DC, offshore wind farm vessel operator Cyan Renewables and renewable energy firm Astrid Renew. REUTERS