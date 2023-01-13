Singapore-based Crypto.com to cut global workforce by 20%

BENGALURU - Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com is reducing its global workforce by about 20 per cent, the latest retrenchment in the sector following a collapse in virtual-coin prices.

Kris Marszalek, the firm’s chief executive officer, said in a statement on Friday that the “difficult” decision was made amid a focus on “prudent financial management” and “to position the company for long-term success.”

“All impacted personnel have already been notified. These reductions were in no way related to performance, and we extend our deepest gratitude for all their contributions to Crypto.com.”

M r Marszalek said several factors influenced their decision, including “ongoing economic headwinds and unforeseeable industry events.” This was despite the crypto exchange growing to more than 70 million users worldwide.

The announcement comes after Coinbase Global said on Tuesday it would cut about 950 jobs, or 20 per cent of its workforce, as part of a restructuring plan.

Crypto businesses collectively have shed more than 1,600 jobs in the first two weeks of 2023, shaken by the rout in token prices. The collapse of the FTX exchange is also rippling through the industry and dimming its outlook.

Crypto.com previously made layoffs in June last year, cutting 260 staff or about 5 per cent of its corporate workforce. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS