Singapore banks’ Q2 performance to be weighed down by higher costs, weaker loans: Analysts

SINGAPORE - Analysts across the board are expecting a weaker quarterly performance from the trio of local banks in their upcoming second-quarter business update, amid a continued rise in costs and provisions.

Earnings for the three banks are expected to peak this year, as loan growth tapers off, while the market braces itself for yet another potential round of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve within the year.

Maybank analyst Thilan Wickramasinghe expects the banks’ net interest income (NII) deceleration to deepen further due to higher funding costs and lower loan volumes.

He noted the banks’ first-quarter NII contracted 2.7 per cent quarter on quarter, as net interest margins fell between one and four basis points in the same period, with the exception of DBS Bank.

“We expect this trend to be more pronounced in Q2 2023, with DBS likely the least affected, given its large, low-cost liquidity base and potential safe haven flows during the US/Credit Suisse crisis at the end of Q1 FY 2023.”

The loan segment is also expected to contract further, as China’s recovery remains tepid, Mr Wickramasinghe added.

His point was echoed by other analysts, including S&P Global’s analyst Ivan Tan, who believes loan growth will likely remain tepid, as lending rates weigh on appetites for consumer and business borrowing.

At the same time, costs are starting to catch up.

Mr Tan observed that depositors have been shifting into higher-yielding fixed deposits, and that the proportion of low-cost current and savings account deposits has steadily declined over consecutive quarters.

“The realities of higher borrowing costs, coupled with still-elevated inflation, will register more prominently in 2023,” he said, adding that it could result in some “backsliding” in banks’ non-performing loan (NPL) ratios after a slight improvement last year.

One theme that analysts are watching closely this year is the banks’ ability to manage capital.

As interest rates continue to rise, this will inevitably lead to higher provisions. But analysts do not appear too worried, as they expect that asset quality is expected to remain “benign” in the second quarter. These credit costs and expenses are thus likely to remain “manageable”, said a research team at DBS.

Even at its worst, the NPL ratio is likely to remain below 2 per cent, said S&P’s Mr Tan.