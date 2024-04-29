Singapore bankers took home less than their Hong Kong peers in 2023: Report

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong bankers enjoyed higher base salaries and bonuses in 2023 compared with their peers in Singapore, some of whom suffered the harshest cuts in the Asia-Pacific.

In Hong Kong, the average bonus of a vice-president in a bank rose 60 per cent to US$72,131 (S$99,000) in 2023, from US$45,058 in 2022.

But in Singapore, a similar-ranked banker suffered a 40 per cent cut to US$43,539 in 2023, from US$71,721 in 2022, according to a compensation report from eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers platform.

Their base salaries also differed, with vice-presidents in Hong Kong earning an average of US$163,934 and those in Singapore, US$152,446.

“All tiers of the Hong Kong finance hierarchy enjoyed higher bonuses than the previous year... Singapore bankers had a very different experience,” the report said, noting that lower-ranking bankers in the Republic were more protected from cuts.

Junior bankers in Singapore saw their average bonus cut by 2.2 per cent, while the more senior directors took a 36 per cent cut, the harshest falls in the Asia-Pacific region, which saw a 0.2 per cent rise in average bonuses.

In Hong Kong, the average bonus of junior bankers rose 19 per cent, and that of vice-presidents climbed 60 per cent. Directors at banks got a 46 per cent jump in bonus, while managing directors received a 29 per cent boost.

The findings are based on eFinancialCareers’ global survey of 6,000 respondents from February to March 2024, which looked at compensation and satisfaction of major financial centres and leading banks.

The higher compensations in Hong Kong were given out at a time when banks were cutting jobs.

Human resource consultants said the dynamics between the two cities have shifted with the Covid-19 pandemic, when China took a strict zero-Covid stance and kept its borders shut longer than Singapore, which chose to live with the virus.

Since then, Hong Kong has been grappling with some capital and talent outflows, along with a slower-than-expected recovery in mainland China.

Rising geopolitical tensions between the US and China as well as Beijing’s tighter capital controls have also added to the unease among bankers and investors, they said.

Ms Serena Fernando, senior consultant for banking and financial services at Robert Walters in Singapore, said Hong Kong bankers tend to earn more due to various factors, including longer working hours.

Professionals in Hong Kong work an average of four hours more per week than their counterparts in Singapore.