Singapore bank stocks, Asia markets regain footing after multi-billion dollar rescues

TOKYO - Multi-billion dollar lifelines for troubled banks shored up investor confidence on Friday and bolstered sentiment in battered stocks, although concerns now centre on whether a global financial crisis has been fully averted.

Wall Street giants injected US$30 billion (S$40 billion) in deposits into First Republic Bank on Thursday, swooping in to rescue the lender caught up in a widening crisis triggered by the collapse of two other mid-size US lenders over the past week.

The package came less than a day after Swiss bank Credit Suisse clinched an emergency central bank loan of up to US$54 billion to shore up its liquidity, which went some way to calming panic about a global banking crisis.

On Friday, Asian stocks were mostly higher in morning trade, tracking Wall Street’s relief rally.

Japan’s Nikkei climbed 0.8 per cent while China’s bluechips rose 1 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index surged 1.4 per cent.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index rose 0.5 per cent as at 10.34am, with bank stocks attempting a recovery.

Shares of DBS, which lost 1.3 per cent on Thursday, edged down 0.1 per cent to $32.48. OCBC inched up 0.06 per cent to $12.21 while UOB rose 0.8 per cent to $28.23.

S&P 500 futures eased 0.1 per cent and Nasdaq futures were flat after major US stock indices rallied hard on easing fear of a global banking crisis.

Overnight, First Republic Bank’s stock closed up 10 per cent on news of the rescue but its shares fell 18 per cent in after-market trading, after the bank said it would suspend its dividend. The stock is down more than 70 per cent since March 6.

The past week has provided an unwelcome reminder of the inherent fragility of banking systems,” said analysts at Capital Economics in a note to client.

“There is still a great deal of uncertainty. The key question is whether this episode proves another relatively brief period of volatility that soon dies down, or the first tremors of a major banking crisis. At this stage, the answer is unknowable.”

Credit Suisse became the first major global bank to take up an emergency lifeline since the 2008 financial crisis as fears of contagion swept the banking sector and raised doubts over whether central banks will be able to sustain aggressive rate hikes to rein in inflation.

Rapidly rising rates have made it harder for some businesses to pay back or service loans, increasing the chances of losses for lenders already worried about a recession.

Policymakers have tried to emphasise that the current turmoil is different to the global financial crisis 15 years ago as banks are better capitalised and funds more easily available.