Singapore avoids technical recession with economy growing 0.3% quarter on quarter

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s economy expanded by 0.3 per cent in the second quarter of 2023 from the previous three months, narrowly avoiding a technical recession or two consecutive quarters of contraction.

Gross domestic product (GDP) also grew 0.7 per cent year-on-year in the April-June period, according to advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Friday.

In the first three months of the year, the economy had grown by 0.4 per cent year on year, slowing from the 2.1 per cent expansion in the previous quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy had shrunk by 0.4 per cent, a reversal from the 0.1 per cent growth in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Growth was mainly weighed down by the trade-driven manufacturing sector, which contracted amid weakness in the global economy and the electronics down cycle, MTI said.

In tandem with weaker global demand for electronics and a sluggish outlook for finance and petrochemicals, Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports are set to shrink this year by 8 per cent to 10 per cent, with total merchandise trade expected to decline by 6 per cent to 8 per cent.

MTI did not comment on its forecast for the economy to expand by 0.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent in 2023, with growth likely to come in at around the midpoint of the range.

MTI said the manufacturing sector contracted by 7.5 per cent year on year in the second quarter of 2023, a deterioration from the 5.3 per cent contraction in the previous quarter.

The weak performance of the sector was due to output declines across all manufacturing clusters, except for the transport engineering cluster, it noted

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the sector shrank at a slower pace of 1.3 per cent in the second quarter, compared to the 4.5 per cent contraction in the preceding quarter.

The construction sector grew by 6.6 per cent year on year in the second quarter, extending the 6.9 per cent growth in the first quarter.

Growth during the quarter was supported by expansions in both public and private sector construction output, MTI said.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, construction expanded by 2.6 per cent in the second quarter, accelerating from the 0.3 per cent growth in the preceding quarter.

In the services sectors, the wholesale and retail trade, and transportation and storage sectors collectively grew by 2.6 per cent year on year in the second quarter, a turnaround from the 0.7 per cent contraction in the previous quarter.

The group of sectors comprising the information and communications, finance and insurance and professional services sectors grew by 1.5 per cent year on year in the second quarter, extending the 1.3 per cent growth in the previous quarter.