Singapore asset managers can play key role in decarbonisation and digitalisation: MAS chief

SINGAPORE – The asset management industry here has a key role to play in decarbonisation and financial assets digitalisation, two areas of the changing global economic dynamics, said Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) chief Chia Der Jiun.

Investment managers can lead the efforts in the areas, he said, noting that they are well placed to do so as they have always been at the forefront of change, a constant in finance and asset management.

“Your business strategies and investment decisions need to respond to geopolitics, growth and inflation developments, economic policy, trade and investment flows, technological disruption, climate risk and action,” he said at the opening session of an investment conference on March 27.

The Imas Investment Conference 2024, held at the Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay hotel, is organised by the Investment Management Association of Singapore (Imas), a representative body of investment managers. Founded in 1997, it has since spearheaded the development of the industry by fostering ambitious standards of professionalism among practitioners and creating public awareness.

Its investment conference has consistently drawn an average of 1,000 attendees annually since 2018, with C-suite executives comprising 80 per cent of that.

In her welcome address, Ms Jenny Sofian, chairman of Imas and chief executive officer of Fullerton Fund Management, said in today’s volatile landscape, the imperative for asset managers to drive positive change has never been more pronounced.

Mr Chia said the asset management industry in Singapore is well placed to respond to these changes, seize opportunities and help shape the future in Asia and beyond.

He said Asia’s growth remains a compelling story, and asset managers can play a significant role in allocating global capital to support the region’s growth and help meet the region’s investment and retirement needs.

He said asset managers can generate more interest and demand for sustainable investment, while supporting economic development and decarbonisation in this region. Asset and fund tokenisation is also an opportunity to deepen liquidity and generate business value, he added.

Citing a recent KPMG study, the MAS managing director said total assets under management (AUM) grew at an annual rate of 14 per cent in Asia from 2011 to 2022, beating the global average of 9 per cent.

“This has been driven by the region’s growing wealth and affluence in the retail segment as well as diversification by global institutional investors into the region,” he said.

Mr Chia said wealth in the region is expected to continue growing in the years ahead, largely driven by the rising middle-class population in Asia, which is projected to increase from two billion in 2020 to 3.5 billion by 2030.

While AUM in Singapore have grown steadily in the past decade at an annual rate of 12 per cent, asset managers currently manage a relatively small fraction of the region’s total investable assets.

“There is much scope to channel growing family wealth, middle-class savings and institutional assets in Apac (Asia-Pacific) into investments. In addition, continued growth in pension assets and retirement savings will also provide more opportunities to deploy long-term capital into alternative and private market investments,” Mr Chia said.

Asset managers can also make a significant impact to Singapore’s decarbonisation journey by developing and implementing transition plans in support of their net-zero commitments, he said.