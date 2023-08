SINGAPORE - Rising global prices of rice and its substitutes could drive food inflation higher as early as the end of 2023 in Singapore and most of Asia, which consumes 90 per cent of the world’s rice, economists warned.

At US$648 (S$880) a tonne, the price of Thai white 5 per cent broken rice, an Asian benchmark, is at its most expensive since October 2008, according to data from the Thai Rice Exporters Association.