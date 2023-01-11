Singapore and Asean can benefit from a multipolar world, says George Yeo

SINGAPORE – Singapore and other South-east Asian economies can continue to prosper even in a divided world if they succeed in striking a balanced relationship with major economic powers, said the Republic’s former foreign minister George Yeo.

Speaking at the UOB Global Markets Economic Forum held on Wednesday in Singapore, he added that the global economy is going through a turbulent transition to a multipolar world, which will include a multipolar financial system.

However, economies within the 10-member Asean will become even more important as a trade and manufacturing hub in a fractured global economy, said Mr Yeo who served as foreign minister between 2004 and 2011.

“The way the world is going, Asean will become more and more attractive to more and more major powers,” noted Mr Yeo, who is now a visiting scholar at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore.

He said the people of South-east Asia have historically displayed an instinctive know-how to deal with a multipolar world.

“All of us have a keen sense of balance,” he added.

He said that while China’s economic heft has made it the pre-eminent challenger to Western hegemony, in time other major powers will also seek alternatives to the global financial system dominated in the past several decades by the United States.

“So if we play it right, South-east Asia has a very bright future in the multipolar world,” he added.

“The Chinese will need us, Americans will need us and the Japanese will need us. We are connected in a million different ways not only with China but with all parts of the world.”

And with Singapore smack in the middle of the region, it “will benefit a lot if we position ourselves right”, he said.

Mr Frederick Chin, UOB’s head of group wholesale banking and markets, said the decoupling of the US and China since the trade war that started in 2018 has triggered a reorganisation of global supply chains.

“Yet, major economies remain highly interconnected, thriving on trade and collaboration,” he added.

He said Asean should take advantage of the reorganisation of supply chains and open up to the resultant investment flows.

“Given today’s multipolar world, we should be expecting a new post-Covid-19 era of reglobalisation along a different set of geopolitical objectives,” he added.