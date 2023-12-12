Singapore is the best city in Asia for expats again: Mercer survey

HONG KONG - Making the decision to live and work abroad is a huge undertaking, especially if you’re uprooting your family. And perhaps the biggest question of all is: “Where do we go?”

Well, you could do worse than Vienna, Zurich or Auckland, which just bagged the top spots in global consulting firm Mercer’s 2023 Quality of Living survey for expatriates.

Singapore was the highest ranked Asian entry, but tied overall in 29th place with Adelaide. Hong Kong languished in 77th place on the list of 241 destinations.

Mercer analysed living conditions in more than 450 cities worldwide, looking at 39 factors including political and social environment, health, education, recreation and housing.

The list was last published in the pre-pandemic days of 2019. Singapore was first in Asia that year too and the five years preceding it – but has never broken into the top 10 globally.

Vienna retained its place at the top of this year’s overall ranking, with the survey’s compilers highlighting the city’s vibrant cultural scene, architecture and history.

The Swiss city of Zurich, in second spot, was hailed for its political stability and high-quality infrastructure, while on the other side of the world, Auckland was praised for its high standard of healthcare and cultural dynamism.

Denmark’s capital, Copenhagen, and Switzerland’s Geneva took fourth and fifth spots.

In a top 10 largely dominated by Western European cities, Canada’s Vancouver was the lone North American entry, sitting in eighth place and hailed for its “outdoor recreation and cosmopolitan living”.

New York charted at 40th place, three spots beneath San Francisco.

London topped the British entries in 45th place, with Aberdeen at No. 49 and Edinburgh at No. 51.

Dubai was the highest ranked Middle Eastern city in 79th place, while Mauritian capital Port Louis was Africa’s top city at No. 88