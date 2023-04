SINGAPORE - Mr Li Xiting, the founder and chairman of Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, a global provider of medical instrumentation based in China, has again topped Forbes list of billionaires in Singapore.

Mr Li was among 35 billionaires from Singapore - up from 25 last year. Their collective net worth came to US$118.9 billion (S$157.6 billion), compared to US$106.7 billion last year.