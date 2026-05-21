Singamas shares plunge after US DOJ allegations against CEO Teo Siong Seng

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Singapore shipping veteran Teo Siong Seng is one of seven executives the US has accused of colluding to fix the prices of dry containers.

SINGAPORE – Hong Kong-listed Singamas Container’s shares fell sharply after US Department of Justice (DOJ) allegations of price-fixing involving its chief executive Teo Siong Seng, even as the company said the shipping veteran has not been served with any legal papers.

Singamas shares fell by more than 15 per cent on the Hong Kong exchange on the morning of May 21 after a trading halt requested by the company was lifted.

Mr Teo is the shipping container company’s executive director, chief executive and chairman of its board of directors.

Singamas is a subsidiary of shipping company Pacific International Lines (PIL), where Mr Teo is executive chairman.

In a May 20 filing on the Hong Kong exchange, Singamas said: “Neither the company nor Mr Teo has been served with any legal process or other legal documentation by the US DOJ in relation to the matter.”

The company added that it has engaged external legal advisers and that business operations and day-to-day activities will continue as normal in the meantime.

“The company will continue to monitor the situation closely and will make further announcements as and when appropriate in accordance with the listing rules,” it said.

Singamas, which was founded in 1988, opened its first container factory in Shanghai in 1990. It is a “leading manufacturer of containers, operator of container depots and provider of logistics services”, according to its website.

Mr Teo is one of seven executives the US has accused of colluding to fix the prices of dry containers, from November 2019 until at least January 2024.

The US DOJ said prices of standard shipping containers roughly doubled between 2019 and 2021 as a result.

This allowed four of the world’s largest shipping container manufacturers to increase their profits by almost a hundredfold during the Covid-19 pandemic and the global supply chain crisis that followed, the department added.

Besides Singamas, the other companies are China International Marine Containers, CXIC Group Containers and Shanghai Universal Logistics Equipment.

Mr Teo, who is also chairman of the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and sits on the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce, was allegedly told about plans to artificially restrict container production, which contributed to the rise in container prices.

Singamas saw its net income rebound from a loss of around US$110 million (S$140 million) in 2019 to a profit of about US$186.8 million in 2021.

The Straits Times has contacted Mr Teo, Singamas, PIL and SBF for comment.