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Singaporean musician Aarika Lee discusses the importance of community and her journey in starting the viral community choir Sing Song Social Club.

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Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get a head start in your personal finance, career and life with The Straits Times.

In this episode, Singaporean musician Aarika Lee tells host See Kai Wen her inspiration and journey in starting the viral community choir Sing Song Social Club.

Through the choir’s inclusivity, people from all walks of life and ages - ranging from 4 to 90 years old - have come to sing together. No auditions are needed to join the sessions, which have grown from 30 to 400 participants in less than two years.

Aarika also talks about why having a community is so important and discusses parallels between the science of trees and the psychological need of humans to feel a sense of belonging.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:00 What is the Sing Song Social Club (SSSC)?

5:30 Role of communities and how Aarika keeps SSSC safe

8:40 How the science of trees explains our need for community

15:40 Independence vs interdependence

20:50 Disagreements in SSSC?

23:50 How Aarika started SSSC, and what the roles of the other founding members are

29:50 Advice for those who want to find or start their own community

36:03 Aarika plays “This or That”

Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ

Host: See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg)

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim & Natasha Liew

Executive producers: Danson Cheong and Joanna Seow

Editorial producer: Elizabeth Law

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