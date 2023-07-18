Sim Lian scores top bid of $828.8m for Jalan Tembusu state land tender

SINGAPORE - A state land tender for a 99-year leasehold site for private homes in Jalan Tembusu scored a top bid of $828.8 million from Sim Lian Group, while an executive condominium (EC) site in Tampines Street 62 has garnered strong interest due to robust take-up at recent new EC launches.

Tuesday’s tender bids show that developers seem to have lower risk appetites, avoiding projects that require large capital outlays, and that they prefer EC sites in the suburbs, which are less exposed to cooling measures, noted Ms Tricia Song, head of research for South-east Asia at CBRE.

Sim Lian’s top bid of $828.8 million or $1,069 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) for the Jalan Tembusu site is just 0.1 per cent above the next bid at $828 million or $1,068 psf ppr from a joint venture between City Developments Limited (CDL) and Frasers Property – implying a consensus on the site’s value.

Analysts noted that this site, located near the upcoming Tanjong Katong MRT station, drew just two bids, compared with another Jalan Tembusu site – the current Tembusu Grand – in January 2022, which drew eight bids.

Sim Lian’s bid is nearly 18 per cent below CDL and MCL Land’s successful bid of $1,302 psf ppr for the Tembusu Grand site.

“Headwinds have intensified over the past 12 months. Hikes in buyer’s stamp duty, additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) and financing costs will continue to weigh on affordability. Rising construction costs will also threaten overall profitability,” said Mr Lam Chern Woon, Edmund Tie’s head of research and consulting.

Among reasons for the lacklustre bids is the fact that the Jalan Tembusu site is a large site that can yield 840 units. And it is located in an area that already has a lot of supply with 2,500 units launched in 2023 – Tembusu Grand (638 units), The Continuum (816 units), and Grand Dunman (1,008 units), Ms Song said.

As a result, the winner of this site will encounter stiff competition for buyers, and would also have factored in the sales performance of Tembusu Grand and Grand Dunman, said Ms Chia Siew Chuin, JLL’s head of residential research and consultancy.

As at end-June, Tembusu Grand had sold 57 per cent of its total units at an average price of $2,474 psf, while Grand Dunman sold 55 per cent of all units at an average price of $2,500 psf over its launch weekend on July 15 to 16.

At the land price of $1,069 psf ppr, the breakeven cost for the site is estimated at around $2,000 psf, and the selling price of the future project could range between $2,300 psf and $2,380 psf, Ms Chia said.

Ms Wong Siew Ying, head of research and content at PropNex Realty, said Sim Lian is likely land banking, because its project Treasure at Tampines is fully-sold and The Botany at Dairy Farm is more than half sold.

Meanwhile, the Tampines street 62 Parcel B EC site, which can yield 700 units, drew bids from seven entities. Of these, four bidders submitted alternative proposals under the modified concept and price revenue tender system, which is used to encourage the adoption of innovative construction technologies and building methods.

“Several developers which failed in their bid for the Tampines street 62 EC Parcel A tender have returned to vie for Parcel B,” Ms Wong said.