Silvergate’s deepening crisis jolts crypto stocks

BENGALURU - Shares of Silvergate Capital fell as much as 11 per cent on Monday after the bank suspended its crypto payments network and expressed doubts over the viability of its business.

The stock closed the volatile session 6.4 per cent lower at US$5.40, after wild swings between gains and losses through the day.

Several crypto stocks also closed in negative territory. Crypto lending peer Signature Bank was down 2.5 per cent. BTC mining machine makers Ebang International and Canaan dropped 2.8 per cent and 8.4 per cent, respectively. BTC buyer MicroStrategy declined 3.8 per cent and exchange Coinbase Global slipped 2.7 per cent.

Crypto-focused bank Silvergate said late on Friday it had made a “risk-based decision” to discontinue the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) effective immediately.

“The SEN is Silvergate’s main flagship product that previously was the key attraction for depositors to bring funds to the bank,” said analysts at Wedbush. The discontinuation could signal that Silvergate may consider winding down its operations, they added.

Shares of Silvergate hit a record low of US$4.86 on Friday, shedding nearly 98 per cent of their value since closing at an all-time high in November 2021 and wiping out more than US$7 billion (S$9.4 billion) from the company’s market capitalisation.

The firm has been struggling to stay afloat after the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX in November drove investors to pull out US$8 billion in deposits from the bank in the last three months of the year. Silvergate reported a net loss of US$1 billion in the fourth quarter.

“The crypto market reacted to the negative news from Silvergate Bank, with both Bitcoin and Ethereum down about 4.8 per cent for the week,” analysts at brokerage Bernstein said.

A slew of crypto heavyweights including Coinbase Global have dropped Silvergate as their banking partner.

Silvergate’s SEN was a key piece of financial plumbing for moving money in the crypto industry, letting customers of companies including Coinbase, Gemini and Crypto.com use US dollars to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ether and other digital assets. It was billed as a 24/7 operation that provided liquidity and its suspension could make it harder to buy and sell assets quickly in a fast-moving industry that is lacking stable and credible financial partners.

“This is the preview of a shrinkage in the crypto business,” said Thomas Vartanian, executive director of the Financial Technology and Cybersecurity Center. “How much it shrinks will be determined by how many traditional banks want to do business with them and how much aggravation regulators give traditional financial institutions for dealing with crypto.”

“It creates a significant blow,” said Zachary Friedman, chief strategy officer of Secure Digital Markets. “If you don’t have strong liquidity and stable on and off ramps, then it is difficult for capital to flow and it adds friction into a system that is unfortunately going to affect consumers.”

Silvergate’s problems are adding fuel to the debate among US regulators over whether banks can manage the risks that come with digital assets, and could put more distance between the crypto industry and mainstream financial institutions.