Silicon Valley Bank shutdown sends shockwaves through startup community

SILICON VALLEY - The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday sent shockwaves through the startup community, which has come to view the lender as a source of reliable capital, particularly for some of tech’s biggest moonshots.

SVB Financial Group was shuttered by California banking regulators on Friday in a bid to protect depositors following a dive in the value of its investment holdings and a rush of withdrawal requests starting just two days ago. The bank was seeking a sale, sources told Reuters, and trading in its shares was halted after they plummeted 60 per cent late Thursday.

At some California branch locations, depositors gathered early Friday to attempt to get their cash out, fearing it could be inaccessible in the coming days. And at some sites the doors were locked and cursory notes were found advising customers to try elsewhere. At a Menlo Park, California, branch, customers were greeted by a taped up press release apprising them the bank had moved into receivership and would be known as Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara.

The bank has been central to the formation of many early stage companies due to its reputation for taking bets on startups that may have had little chance of survival otherwise and for which larger banks may find far too risky. It has had financial relationships with a who’s who of Silicon Valley firms over the years, including Snapchat’s parent Snap Inc

Snap declined to comment.

The full extent of the fallout from the bank’s crash could take weeks or months to gauge and might presage a period of more cautious investing in technology startups.

A Silicon Valley Bank spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment sent on Friday.

Uncertainty swept through Silicon Valley as startup founders and venture capital firms worried they could, among other things, fail to make payroll. Parker Conrad, chief executive of HR platform Rippling, said on Twitter he had learned that some his customers’ employee payments were being delayed and that he’d moved processing to JPMorgan Chase, as a result.

“FDIC involvement makes us skeptical of the assurances we are getting from SVB,” wrote Mr Conrad.

The FDIC said on Friday that insured depositors will regain access to their deposits no later than Monday, when branches reopen under the control of the regulator.

Mr Dean Nelson, CEO of Cato Digital, was on a line outside of SVB’s Santa Clara headquarters, hoping to get answers. He said he was worried about the company’s ability to pay employees and cover expenses. “Access to the cash is the biggest problem for the majority of the companies here. If you’re a startup, cash is king. The cash and the workflow, to be able to have the runway is critical.”

The speed of the bank’s precipitous decline caught the startup community by surprise.

Ms Ashley Tyrner, CEO of startup FarmboxRx, was on vacation with her family in Costa Rica Thursday afternoon when she said she started getting frantic text messages from her co-founder, who had initiated an eight-figure wire transfer, completely emptying their Silicon Valley Bank account.

Ms Tyrner said she wondered if her co-founder had gone mad. “She’s just pinging me over and over and texting my kid,” Tyrner said in an interview. “‘SVB is going under,’“ her partner texted, said Ms Tyrner. “‘We have to get our funds out, please approve this wire.’“