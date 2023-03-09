Sias meets Golden Energy directors to urge better exit offer for shareholders

SINGAPORE – The Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or Sias, has met senior officials of Golden Energy and Resources (Gear) to urge the company to improve its privatisation offer to its shareholders.

Sias cited several reasons for this, including Gear’s cash holdings, the appreciation of some of its assets and the fact that most shareholders prefer an all-cash buyout.

Singapore-listed Gear – which is 77.5 per cent-owned by Indonesia-listed Dian Swastatika Sentosa, which is in turn 59.9 per cent-owned by Sinar Mas Tunggal – has been criticised by shareholders for allegedly putting out a “lowball” privatisation offer.

The company in November proposed a break-up and delisting via two options that include a distribution in-specie of its 62.5 per cent stake in Indonesia-listed thermal coal producer Golden Energy Mines (Gems). Following the distribution, Gear then proposes to delist itself from the Singapore Exchange with an exit offer price of 16 cents per share.

For the distribution, shareholders could elect to receive 1.3936 Gems shares for every Gear share they hold; or a cash consideration of 7,664.8 rupiah (which prices their entitlement to 1.3936 Gems shares at 5,500 rupiah per share).

Shareholders who opt to receive Gems shares will get a total effective consideration of $1.045 per share (based on the market price of Gems shares of 7,100 rupiah at the time of the announcement). But shareholders who choose to take the cash option will get just 84.6 cents per share.

Given the outcry, Sias sent a letter to Gear’s board on Feb 28. On March 6, Sias president and chief executive David Gerald met Gear executive director Mark Zhou and other senior management.

“The officials were informed that shareholders feel that if Gear is serious about the privatisation, it would be beneficial to the offeror to raise its exit offer (from 16 cents) to something substantial and allow it to carry on with its strategic reorganisation,” Mr Gerald said in a statement.

He told Gear that the listed group could be more generous, given that it generated US$1.73 billion positive cash flow from operating activities and has close to US$1 billion in cash as at Dec 31, 2022, but did not declare any dividends.

Gear in its response had maintained it needed to keep its funds for commitments such as mergers and acquisitions, said Mr Gerald.

Sias also told Gear that most Singapore shareholders preferred the cash option, and rather than the cash-plus script option for Gems.

“It was put to the Gear officials that the proposal to distribute Gems should not be conflated with the privatisation of Gear. These are two different transactions and the board should manage the two processes independently,” Mr Gerald noted.

Sias also noted that the 16 cents exit offer significantly undervalues Gear’s stake in Australian-listed coal miner Stanmore Resources, in which the Singapore company has a 64 per cent stake.

The Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) has also stepped into the fray to remind Gear’s board to ensure its independent financial adviser (IFA), W Capital, pay attention to appropriate valuation methods and “assumptions that can withstand scrutiny”.