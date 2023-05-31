SIA to offer free unlimited Wi-Fi to KrisFlyer members flying economy from July 1

SINGAPORE – Singapore Airlines (SIA) will give free unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi to KrisFlyer member passengers flying in economy and premium economy classes from July 1.

The move is part of SIA’s efforts to improve flight experiences for its passengers, said chief executive officer Goh Choon Phong at a media roundtable on Tuesday.

It comes after the airline said it will make some changes to its meal offerings from June 1, such as re-introducing appetisers to economy class meals.

The roll-out of free inflight Wi-Fi to KrisFlyer members in economy and premium economy classes is a step up from SIA’s increase in Wi-Fi privileges in January.

The airline had said in January that passengers travelling in its suites, and first and business classes, as well as Priority Passenger Service (PPS) Club members will enjoy complimentary unlimited inflight Wi-Fi.

KrisFlyer members in the economy class and premium economy classes are currently given two hours and three hours of free Wi-Fi respectively.

Signing up for a KrisFlyer membership is free.

SIA had recently announced that from June 1, it will bring appetisers back with its economy class main course meals on flights that are longer than 3½ hours.

In addition to an appetiser, meals on economy class flights that are 3½ hours and longer will be served with a bread roll, a main course, cheese and crackers, and a dessert,

Bread rolls will also be added back to economy class meals on short-haul flights between 1½ and 3½ hours, complete with a main course and dessert.

In April 2020, SIA increased the weight of its casserole by 30 per cent. The airline had also increased the weight of its main courses by 30 per cent. These are applicable to flights lasting 3½ hours and above.