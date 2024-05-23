SIA shares drop, but airline unlikely to be financially impacted by severe turbulence incident

SINGAPORE - Shares of Singapore Airlines fell on the first day of trading after a deadly turbulence-hit flight, but brokers said there was no major selling pressure on the counter.

The shares were down six cents, or 0.9 per cent, at mid-morning to $6.70, with a modest 4.2 million shares traded.

The stock fell 1.6 per cent when trading opened, but quickly pared losses.

This comes in the wake of severe air turbulence on SIA flight SQ321 from London to Singapore on May 21, which resulted in one death and dozens of passengers injured.

The plane, which fell some 6,000 feet within minutes, recovered altitude and made its way to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, where its distressed passengers disembarked. Most of the passengers have been flown back to Singapore over the past two days, with 20 still under intensive care in Bangkok hospitals as at May 22.

While noting that air turbulence is a common phenomenon on international flights, analysts are nevertheless trying to ascertain the potential financial impact on SIA from this incident, which resulted in one fatality from a heart attack.

Preliminary conclusions suggest that any financial liability will be minimal, if at all, they said.

An analyst at a local brokerage house pointed out that airlines are generally covered by insurance for such events. In short, SIA is unlikely to be paying for damages resulting from the events of May 21. This includes liability claims and repairs for the aircraft, analysts said.