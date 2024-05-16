SIA share price slips as cost concerns overshadow record earnings

SINGAPORE – Singapore Airlines (SIA) shares took a hit on May 16 in the wake of investor concerns that rising costs will dent what has been a record-breaking period for the carrier.

The stock opened at $6.90 and climbed to $6.94 in intraday trade before sliding to close at $6.73, down eight cents or 1.2 per cent for the day with 20.6 million shares changing hands.

Several analysts at a briefing on May 16 – a day after the airline announced record full-year earnings – noted the challenges ahead, and projected a fall in operating profit due to pricing and cost pressures.

They expect yields to ease as the air travel industry normalises and rivals lower fares to fill seats. Costs are expected to rise with more flight restorations and new airlines launching services.

SIA chief commercial officer Lee Lik Hsin told the briefing that passenger yields had fallen over the past six months while additional capacity at other carriers would exert further pressure, raising doubts among analysts that the airline could repeat the 24 per cent growth in net profit in this financial year.

Greater pressure is expected on its low-cost carrier Scoot, where operations are largely regional.

SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong also said at the briefing that regional routes are seeing a greater injection of capacity and so more competitive pressure.

SIA’s operating profit rose $34 million to $2.6 billion in the 12 months to March 31, 2024, while Scoot’s operating profit fell $30 million to $118.1 million.

Mr Lee did not expect the global shortage of spare parts to affect SIA’s operations.

UOB Kay Hian analyst Roy Chen is maintaining a hold call on SIA and leaving the target price unchanged at $6.31.

Mr Chen expects earnings to moderate due to keener competition, continued pressure on both passenger and cargo yields as well as rising costs.

A DBS analyst said that while SIA had noted that forward bookings remained healthy, underpinned by demand for North Asia and South-east Asia, it also expects sustained pressure on margins, given the decline in passenger yields amid growing capacity in the region and cost increases.

The analyst said that while SIA recorded a 24 per cent jump in net profit to $2.7 billion, the core net income would have been around $2.5 billion, which is about 2 per cent shy of market estimates, if the one-off tax credit was excluded. DBS has a hold call and a target price of $6.10.

Mr Goh said SIA has emerged stronger from Covid-19, noting that the firm continues to reap the benefits of its efforts over the past three years and has retained its first-mover advantage, despite rivals recovering from the pandemic. This is reflected in the group’s higher passenger load factor, operating profit, revenue and net profit.