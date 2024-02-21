SIA share price hits turbulence, tumbling nearly 10% on cost concerns

SINGAPORE – Singapore Airlines shares tumbled nearly 10 per cent on Feb 21 – a day after the carrier warned that higher fuel prices and increased operating costs could cloud its outlook.

The stock closed at $6.67, down 70 cents or 9.5 per cent, with 39 million shares traded.

Brokers said the market reacted negatively to the carrier’s higher-than-expected operating expenses in the last quarter of 2023 even though revenue growth remained solid.

Cargo business remains a drag, fuelling concerns that the return to normal may be slower than expected due to the conflict in the Red Sea.

However, Ms Ada Lim, an analyst at OCBC Investment Research, expects SIA to post a record performance for the financial year to March 31 on the back of robust travel demand and its ramp-up in capacity since major economies reopened after Covid-19.

“Regional airlines have struggled with manpower shortages and other operational issues, which may allow SIA to enjoy higher for longer passenger yields vis-à-vis pre-Covid levels,” Ms Lim said.

But whether people will spend more on travel depends on the economic outlook, and geopolitical tensions could pose further risks to oil prices and fuel inflation, she added.

“Nonetheless, we remain confident in SIA’s brand proposition and product innovation. In our view, SIA continues to hold long-term value in investors’ portfolios, although there could be some share price volatility in the near term ahead of the full-year results release,” Ms Lim noted.

SIA released its third-quarter results on Feb 20, noting that the demand for air travel remained healthy.

Forward sales continued to be robust, underpinned by the demand for leisure travel during the school holidays and Easter peak in March and April 2024.

Passenger yields – an indicator of revenue – continued to come under pressure from increased competition.

“Heightened geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty could also weigh on business sentiment and the demand for air travel. High fuel prices and inflationary pressures, as well as supply chain constraints, also present a more challenging operating cost environment globally for airlines,” SIA noted.

Net profit grew 4.9 per cent to $659 million in the three months to Dec 31, 2023, while revenue rose 4.9 per cent to $5.1 billion, an all-time quarterly high.

It also noted that net fuel costs after hedging climbed 9.1 per cent.