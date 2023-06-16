SIA, Scoot flew 2.8 million passengers in May, up 66% year on year

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its budget carrier Scoot served 2.8 million passengers in May, a year-on-year increase of 65.8 per cent.

This comes amid “strong demand for air travel”, SIA said in its monthly operating results on Thursday.

Scoot itself flew more than one million passengers in the month, more than double from 418,700 passengers in the same month in 2022.

SIA likewise saw a 41.7 per cent increase in the number of passengers to 1.8 million.

The company noted that passenger traffic and load factors were “robust” across all route regions.

The group passenger capacity for May was up 33.7 per cent, while the group passenger load factor (PLF) came in at 88 per cent, 9.8 percentage points higher than the previous year.

SIA posted a monthly PLF of 87.2 per cent, while Scoot recorded a monthly PLF of 90.7 per cent.

This is Scoot’s sixth consecutive month with a PLF above 90 per cent.

As at end-May, the group’s passenger network covered 114 destinations in 36 countries and territories.

SIA served 74 destinations, while Scoot served 63. The budget carrier had also resumed services to the Chinese cities of Nanning and Shenyang in May.

Meanwhile, SIA’s cargo network comprised 118 destinations in 38 countries and territories.

SIA shares ended Thursday at $7.91, up 31 cents, or 4.1 per cent. THE BUSINESS TIMES