SIA’s Air India deal comes with some risks, but bigger opportunities

SINGAPORE – So the worst kept secret in aviation was finally revealed on Wednesday.
Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced that it is getting a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India following the national carrier’s merger with Vistara.
SINGAPORE – So the worst kept secret in aviation was finally revealed on Wednesday.
Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced that it is getting a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India following the national carrier’s merger with Vistara.
Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.