SIA posts record revenue and earnings, expects robust travel demand to prevail this year

The rolling good times are back for Singapore Airlines.

A week after announcing it would be redeeming half of its outstanding mandatory convertible bonds (MCBs) and a day after posting strong monthly passenger numbers, the airline unveiled record revenue and profit numbers for the 2022/23 financial year.

The company posted net profit of $2.16 billion for the year ended March 31, rebounding from a loss of $962 million a year earlier. This came on the back of record revenue of $17.78 billion, a 133 per cent surge from March 2022’s $7.62 billion.

Operating profit soared 2.69 billion, erasing a loss of $610 million a year earlier.

Expenditure rose 83.4 per cent to $15.08 billion, primarily due to a 138 per cent increase in net fuel costs, a 61.5 per cent increase in non-fuel expenditure, and an increase in the year-on-year impact of fair value changes on fuel derivatives.

The rise in net fuel cost of $3.02 billion was underpinned by an almost 50 per cent increase in fuel prices. But this was partially offset by higher fuel hedging gains.

Group shareholders’ equity was $19.9 billion as of March 31, a reduction of $2.5 billion from a year ago following the redemption in December 2022 of the MCBs that were issued in June 2020.

Total debt balances decreased by $400 million to $15.3 billion, mainly due to the repayment of borrowings. This was partially offset by an increase in lease liabilities as a result of sale-and-leaseback activities. Consequently, the group’s debt- to-equity ratio rose from 0.7 times to 0.77 times.

Cash and bank balances saw an increase of $2.5 billion year-on-year to $16.3 billion. Net cash generated from operations, including proceeds from forward sales, contributed $9.1 billion, while the group paid $3.9 billion for the redemption of the 2020 MCBs.

In addition to the cash on hand, the group retains access to $2.2 billion of committed lines of credit, all of which remain undrawn.

Singapore Airlines is planning to pay a final dividend of 28 cents per share for FY2022/23. Including the interim dividend of 10 cents per share paid in December 2022, the total dividend for FY2022/23 will be 38 cents per share.

The results came on the back of a robust pickup in traffic following border openings early last year.

Singapore Airlines and its low cost carrier, Scoot, carried 26.5 million passengers during the past year, a six-fold increase from a year before. The group’s passenger load factor (PLF) jumped 55.3 percentage points to 85.4 per cent, the highest in its history.

PLF represents the percentage of available seats on a flight that are filled by passengers.

Individually, Singapore Airlines achieved a record PLF of 85.8 per cent, while Scoot delivered a PLF of 83.9 per cent.

The group’s passenger capacity reached 79 per cent of pre-Covid levels in March, higher than the average of 58 per cent in the Asia-Pacific region. It is projected to reach an average of around 83 per cent of pre-Covid levels in the first half of FY2023/24.