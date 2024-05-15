SIA posts record net profit for FY2024, proposes higher dividend of 38 cents per share

SINGAPORE – Singapore Airlines (SIA) posted a record full-year net profit on May 15 and proposed a higher dividend payout.

Earnings at the national carrier rose 24 per cent to $2.7 billion for the 12 months to March 31, 2024, thanks in part to a better operating performance, lower tax expenses and a share of profits from associates.

Revenue rose 7 per cent to a record $19 billion. Turnover from passengers flown rose 17.3 per cent to $15.7 billion, despite a 7.6 per cent fall in passenger yields.

Sales from cargo fell around 40 per cent to $2.1 billion. SIA said while loads increased 1.7 per cent due to the strong demand from the e-commerce segment, yields were 42.2 per cent lower than a year earlier but almost 30 per cent above pre-pandemic levels.

Expenditure rose 8 per cent to $16.3 billion. Non-fuel outlays increased 13.5 per cent, while net fuel costs fell 2.5 per cent.

SIA said the demand for air travel remained buoyant throughout the year, boosted by a rebound in North Asia as China, Hong Kong, Japan and Taiwan fully reopened their borders.

SIA and its low-cost carrier Scoot carried 36.4 million passengers, up 37.6 per cent on a year earlier.

Passenger loads improved 2.6 percentage points to a record 88 per cent with SIA registering a new high of 87.1 per cent, while Scoot was at 91.2 per cent.

SIA expects air travel demand to remain healthy in the June quarter, underpinned by a strong pickup in forward bookings to North Asia and South-east Asia.

Passenger yields will likely continue to moderate, due to airlines increasing capacity, especially in the Asia-Pacific.

SIA said cargo demand strengthened towards the end of the financial year, partly due to e-commerce shipments, growing segments such as perishables and concerts and a shift to air freight by some shippers because of security concerns in the Red Sea region.

It warned that while cargo yields have held above pre-pandemic levels, there continues to be downward pressure as industry capacity has increased.

“The airline industry continues to face challenges, including rising geopolitical tensions, an uncertain macroeconomic climate, supply chain constraints and high inflation in many parts of the world,” SIA noted.

The firm has recommended a final dividend of 38 cents a share, to bring the total payout to 48 cents a share following an interim dividend of 10 cents a share on Dec 22, 2023. SIA paid out 38 cents a share in the year ending March 31, 2023.

The final dividend will be paid on Aug 21, 2024, subject to shareholder approval.

SIA shares closed down 0.44 per cent at $6.81 before the results were announced.