SIA inks joint venture pact with Air China to enhance route coordination, revenue sharing

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Under the pact, the carriers “plan to coordinate flight schedules, explore joint fare products, and pursue joint marketing and revenue-sharing arrangements”.

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines and Air China on June 29 inked a pact to establish a joint venture to “deepen their collaboration and offer customers more travel options”.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two airlines was signed in Beijing by SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong and Air China president Qu Guangji.

In a joint statement, the carriers said they “plan to coordinate flight schedules, explore joint fare products, and pursue joint marketing and revenue-sharing arrangements”, adding that these initiatives are subject to regulatory approvals.

Goh said that SIA and Air China will “offer customers more travel options, seamless connections and enhanced convenience on flights between Singapore and China”, as well as across the carriers’ combined networks.

“Our partnership will also support the growth of tourism, business and cultural exchanges, strengthening economic and people-to-people ties while fostering deeper connections and shared opportunities between Singapore and China.”

The MOU paves the way for the carriers to expand their existing code-share partnership, which currently covers flights between Singapore and major Chinese hubs including Beijing, Chengdu, Chongqing and Shanghai.

SIA and Air China said that code-sharing could be introduced for “additional destinations between Singapore and mainland China, within China, and beyond the two countries”.

China was Changi Airport’s largest passenger market in 2025, with flights added from Changchun, Harbin, Lanzhou, Yichang and Zhangjiajie during the year.

Travellers from China also recorded the strongest year-on-year growth, with passenger movements up 12.2 per cent compared with 2024.

KrisFlyer integration

SIA and Air China, which are both Star Alliance members, also intend to “deepen cooperation” between their respective frequent flyer programmes, KrisFlyer and PhoenixMiles.

Members will have access to “enhanced rewards and greater opportunities to earn and redeem miles across both airlines”, they said.

Air China’s Qu said that the carrier will “vigorously promote” the joint venture initiatives to provide diversified travel products and greater convenience for passengers flying on China-Singapore routes.

Additionally, the carriers said they will “look to exchange best practices in areas such as ground handling, catering, and in-flight service”.

Monday’s MOU signing comes nearly six months after SIA inked a commercial cooperation framework agreement with Air India to build on existing partnerships between the two carriers.

SIA owns 25.1 per cent of Air India. THE BUSINESS TIMES