SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong and Scoot win industry accolades

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Airlines Group has won two accolades at Air Transport World (ATW) magazine’s annual Airline Industry Achievement Awards.

SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong was honoured with the Excellence in Leadership Award for 2024, while the group’s low-cost subsidiary Scoot has been named Value Airline of the Year.

The two accolades in 2024 come after ATW named SIA Airline of the Year in 2023. This year’s winner was US carrier Delta.

The ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards are among the most coveted in the air transport industry, with the recipients selected by a panel of editors and analysts from ATW and trade journals Centre for Aviation and Routes.

ATW editor-in-chief Karen Walker said SIA and Scoot were highly regarded airlines that set global standards for customer service, innovation, operational performance and in taking care of their employees.

“That takes visionary leadership, so I am delighted we are recognising Mr Goh Choon Phong as the 2024 ATW Excellence in Leadership recipient,” she added.

ATW said the award not only recognises Mr Goh’s contributions to the SIA Group, but also acknowledges the strong recovery of SIA and Scoot from the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under Mr Goh’s leadership at SIA Group, both carriers were first off the blocks as borders reopened, and successfully retained their leadership positions in the airline industry, it added.

Mr Goh, 60, joined SIA in 1990 and was appointed CEO of the group on Jan 1, 2011.

Despite facing cost pressures and rising competition, the company’s bottom line has continued to grow.

Last week, the company released its third-quarter results showing net profit grew 4.9 per cent to $659 million in the three months to Dec 31, while revenue rose 4.9 per cent to $5.1 billion, an all-time quarterly high.