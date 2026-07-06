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Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get a head start in your personal finance, career and life with The Straits Times.

Everybody wants to be a Warren Buffett - to buy when the market dips and sell when it soars again.

But is this a good investment strategy for everyone?

In this episode, ST business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan looks at whether to go all in when the market dips.

Her guests are Arpit Agal from Syfe and Chua Inn Chong from PhillipCapital.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:20 Why did the market dip in June?

2:49 To be or not to be Warren Buffett?

4:33 Can you actually time the market?

13:55 ETFs vs stocks

16:00 Are market swings bigger now than before?

18:00 The gurus’ investing strategies

21:25 SpaceX and hype investing

Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa

Follow Sue-Ann Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/A86X

Host: Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg)

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producers: Elizabeth Law and Joanna Seow

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Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

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Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.