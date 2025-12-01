Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Gold prices have soared in 2025 but here are things to consider before buying your first gold bar.

Gold has never looked shinier, especially as a safe haven in a volatile world.

It reached highs when things were the most volatile, with Trump’s tariffs and then the federal government shutdown.

But should you buy gold, how do you go about it and what are the considerations to be taken first?

In this episode, ST business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan looks at how to make good use of the current gold rally.

Her guests are OCBC Managing Director of Investment Strategy Vasu Menon and ST business journalist Timothy Goh.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:34 Why have gold prices been soaring?

6:50 What does gold as a “safe haven” mean?

10:02 Is this the right time to buy gold?

16:00 When do gold prices come down?

19:56 Physical gold versus paper gold

24:13 Tips for first-time gold investors

Host: Sue-Ann Tan ( suetan@sph.com.sg )

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producers: Ernest Luis, Lynda Hong & Joanna Seow

