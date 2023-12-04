Should you buy Bitcoin? What you need to know after the crypto token hit US$40,000

WELLINGTON – Bitcoin has jumped more than 140 per cent in 2023 to outstrip other investments like stocks and gold, and optimism for further gains is high.

Its stellar performance comes after a turbulent period for the token.

Following a crash in cryptocurrencies in 2022, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is now in jail for fraud, while top exchange Binance and its founder Zhao Changpeng recently pleaded guilty to US anti-money laundering and sanctions violations and were hit with fines of US$4.3 billion (S$5.7 billion) and US$50 million, respectively.

Is Bitcoin’s return to the US$40,000 level a sign the industry is maturing and another bull run is under way, or will the token be derailed again?

Here is all you need to know:

Why did Bitcoin just hit a 19-month high of almost US$41,000?

The token has rebounded on expectations the United States Federal Reserve will cut interest rates and hopes of greater demand from exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The last time Bitcoin was at this level was in April 2022 – before the TerraUSD stablecoin collapse.

The industry is waiting for the outcome of applications from the likes of BlackRock to roll out the first US spot Bitcoin ETFs. Bloomberg Intelligence expects a batch of such funds to win regulatory approval by January.

And there is another factor driving the price: Bitcoin halving, which is due to happen in 2024. More on that shortly.

What’s a spot Bitcoin ETF?

It is much like any other ETF, but it invests directly in Bitcoin.

That will be a first for the US, which to date offers ETFs investing in Bitcoin futures rather than the spot market for the asset.

It means investors get direct exposure to the current market price of the token.

And what is Bitcoin halving?

It is where the amount of tokens that Bitcoin miners receive as reward for their work is cut in half.

The event happens every four years and is part of the process of capping Bitcoin supply at 21 million tokens.

The coin hit records after each of the last three halvings.