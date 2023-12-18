Should investors adopt emerging technologies in 2024?

Synopsis: Every third Monday of the month, hosts Lee Su Shyan and Ven Sreenivasan - both associate editors and senior columnists at The Straits Times - offer you an extra edge in managing your hard-earned money.
In this episode, Ven Sreenivasan hosts Mr Thilan Wickramasinghe, head of research at Maybank Securities.
They discuss the concerns for the emerging mega themes such as AI, climate change, changing demographics as well as the outlook for the Singapore market.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:27 How should investors be positioned in 2024?
3:28 Why are Singapore stocks underperforming despite interest rates trending down?
5:17 The outlook for the Singapore market going forward
7:50 Can Singapore as a small island play a significant part in sustainability or AI?
10:23 Mr Thilan’s top picks in this market
Produced by: Ven Sreenivasan (ven@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Eden Soh
Follow ST’s Your Money & Career Podcast channel here:
Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3
Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Ven Sreenivasan’s articles: https://str.sg/wuQe
Get business/career tips in ST’s HeadSTart newsletter: https://str.sg/headstart-nl
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!
Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.