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Is silver a safe haven for investors like gold and will its price rise due to war?

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get a head start in your personal finance, career and life with The Straits Times.

Silver has had some exciting days, especially when the price of silver skyrocketed in 2025. However, there has been a pullback in early 2026.

So how does silver compare to gold and is it worth investing in for the long run?

In this episode, ST business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan looks at silver as a long-term investment and if it works for you.

Her guests are CMC Markets expert Daphne Tan and ST business reporter Timothy Goh.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:36 Is silver a safe haven like gold?

4:00 Will the Iran war drive silver prices up?

7:39 Tim’s experience of buying silver

10:30 Tech trends that could boost silver

12:00 Physical silver vs paper silver

19:24 How does silver compare to stocks as an investment?

Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa

Follow Sue-Ann Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/A86X

Host: Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg)

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producers: Ernest Luis, Lynda Hong & Joanna Seow

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Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.